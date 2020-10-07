North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NNWWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on North West from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on North West from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS NNWWF opened at $26.51 on Monday. North West has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

