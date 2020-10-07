Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Northam Platinum stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday.

Get Northam Platinum alerts:

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.