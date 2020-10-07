Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLL. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $86.40.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ball by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

