Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDYA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of IDYA opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $755,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 39,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

