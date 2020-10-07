Northland Securities Upgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to “Outperform”

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.69 million, a PE ratio of 224.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $126,853.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $112,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,490 shares of company stock worth $381,317 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.