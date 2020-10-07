Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $391.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOC. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.20.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $308.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.78. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

