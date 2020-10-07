NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

NG opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $957,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,908 shares of company stock worth $2,885,379.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $23,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,881,000 after acquiring an additional 830,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 499.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 726,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 604,960 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $4,085,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 334,062 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

