Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOVT. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Novanta stock opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,231.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,516 shares of company stock worth $3,172,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 88.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Novanta by 40.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

