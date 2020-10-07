Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

NVUS opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

