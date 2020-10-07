Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

