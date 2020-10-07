Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 28,905 Shares of Stock

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $236,731.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 128,002 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,696.62.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,008 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $90,155.52.

Shares of JRO stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 106.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.