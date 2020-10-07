Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:NXP opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 130.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

