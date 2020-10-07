NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

NVEE has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.06 million, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Catherine Conner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 106.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

