NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $600.00 at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.83.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $549.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.77. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

