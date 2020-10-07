NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $140.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $130.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.00, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after buying an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $333,104,000 after acquiring an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

