Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

