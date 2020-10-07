Oliver Horn Purchases 90,000 Shares of Elixinol Global Ltd (ASX:EXL) Stock

Elixinol Global Ltd (ASX:EXL) insider Oliver Horn bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($9,642.86).

Oliver Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Oliver Horn 1,299,222 shares of Elixinol Global stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02.

Elixinol Global Company Profile

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and skincare products. The company distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Region. It also acts as a wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer, and exporter of bulk and branded raw materials, and finished products; offers hemp seeds, hemp protein, hemp oil, and hemp flour; and owns organic hemp skincare range under the SATIVATM Skincare name, Grounded frozen burger brand, Essential Hemp snack bars, and the Hemp Man brand.

