Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.00

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $164.00, with a volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 36.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 51.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.