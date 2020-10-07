Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

OHI stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,438,000 after acquiring an additional 458,010 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 380,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

