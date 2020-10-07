OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OCFT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at about $10,316,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

