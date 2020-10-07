OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 82.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 495,681 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in OneMain by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

