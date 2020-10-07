ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE OKE opened at $27.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after buying an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after buying an additional 1,792,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ONEOK by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 1,127,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

