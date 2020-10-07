Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) Insider Acquires A$29,411.75 in Stock

Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) insider Joseph Rooney acquired 588,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,411.75 ($21,008.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28.

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview Healthcare PLC engages in the development and sale of software and related consultancy services for the healthcare and aged care sectors in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company's platform allows caregivers to make real-time care decisions; enhance care coordination and workflows; and provides patients, seniors, and families to participants in their care.

