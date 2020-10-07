Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 186.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.59. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.