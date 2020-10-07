Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 864 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

