Optimum Investment Advisors Has $568,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Lennar by 41.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Lennar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 58,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 34.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $85.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,599,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

