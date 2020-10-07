Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after buying an additional 1,676,093 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,431,000 after buying an additional 976,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after buying an additional 890,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.77 and its 200 day moving average is $186.24. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $216.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

