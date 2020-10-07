Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 194 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

