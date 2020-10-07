Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 775 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

