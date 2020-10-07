Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 841 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

