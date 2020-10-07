Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 9,100 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.