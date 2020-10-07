Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 656,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,858,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

EPD stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

