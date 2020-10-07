Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,125,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.