O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORLY. BidaskClub downgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.81.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $444.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 29.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

