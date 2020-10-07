Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

