Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

PZZA stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

