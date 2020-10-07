Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

PK has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NYSE:PK opened at $10.53 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

