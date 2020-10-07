Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,292,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.