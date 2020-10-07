Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and NexGen Energy (OTCMKTS:NXE) Head to Head Contrast

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peninsula Energy and NexGen Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energy $6.59 million 1.92 -$42.52 million ($0.07) -0.77 NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -33.80

NexGen Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peninsula Energy. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peninsula Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peninsula Energy and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peninsula Energy and NexGen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.