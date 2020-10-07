Penn National Gaming, Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,947 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

