Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEN. BofA Securities cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.57.

Penumbra stock opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.78.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $1,535,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $1,175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $371,003.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,764,545. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

