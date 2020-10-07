PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

