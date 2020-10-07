Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €173.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €173.00 ($203.53) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €150.44 ($176.99).

RI opened at €135.15 ($159.00) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €140.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.98.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

