Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Receives $59.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.40 on Friday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.