Peter Heerma Sells 2,188 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $42,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $41,353.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Retrophin Inc has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Retrophin by 256.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Retrophin by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $256,000. AJO LP raised its stake in Retrophin by 97.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 14,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $352,000.

A number of research firms have commented on RTRX. BofA Securities began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

