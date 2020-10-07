Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$73.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

