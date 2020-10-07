Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

