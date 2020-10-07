Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PCK stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

