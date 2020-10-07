Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PCQ opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

