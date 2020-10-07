PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 2nd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 28.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

